Elon Musk points out risk of electoral fraud

Elon Musk, head of Tesla and SpaceX, has advised against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), citing concerns about their potential vulnerabilities to hacking. His comments come amid growing debates about the safety of EVMs around the world, especially following accusations of irregularities in Puerto Rico’s recent primary elections.

“We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, although small, is still too high,” Musk posted on X.

Attention on EVM safety has intensified due to recent controversies in Puerto Rico. The primary elections were plagued by numerous irregularities related to EVMs. However, a paper trail allowed election officials to identify and correct vote counts.

Musk’s comment was in response to Robert F. Kennedy Jr, nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy and independent candidate for the 2024 US election, who wrote: “Puerto Rico’s primary elections have just experienced hundreds of irregularities in voting related to electronic voting machines. According to the Associated Press, fortunately there was a paper trail, so the problem was identified and the vote counts were corrected. What happens in jurisdictions where there is no paper trail?

Kennedy Jr advocated for a return to ballots to prevent electronic interference in elections, ensuring every vote is counted and elections remain secure.

While concerns over EVMs are gaining ground in the United States, the scenario in India presents a contrasting picture. India uses the third generation of EVMs, known as EVM M3, which are designed to be tamper-proof. These machines go into a ‘Security Mode’ and stop working if any tampering attempts are detected.

A dedicated team of faculty from three prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has been instrumental in the latest updates of Indian EVMs. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is supported by an eminent Technical Expert Committee (TEC) on EVMs, ensuring that the devices are robust and secure.

Professor Dinesh K Sharma, specialist in microelectronics and solid state electronics at IIT Bombay, told NDTV: “Indian EVMs are different from other EVMs in the world. M3 EVMs have no connection to any other device, not even the network electric.”

This year, the Supreme Court took up the issue of cross-verification of votes cast on EMTs using paper receipts generated by Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta rejected the petitions seeking 100 per cent cross-verification, maintaining the current practice of verifying five randomly selected EVMs per Assembly constituency.

However, the court issued two directives to the Election Commission. Firstly, after loading symbols into an EVM, the symbol loading unit must be sealed and secured in containers signed by the candidates and their representatives. Secondly, these sealed containers, along with EVMs, will have to be kept in warehouses for at least 45 days after declaration of results.