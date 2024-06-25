Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis welcomed a new baby this year, it was never a secret, says Tesla CEO

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis welcomed twins, Strider and Azure, in November 2021.

Elon Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis welcomed a new baby earlier this year. While the public is only now learning about his son through media reports, the Tesla CEO clarified to Page six that was never a secret.

Musk addressed the situation by saying, “All of our friends and family know this. Not issuing a press release, which would be strange, does not mean ‘secret.'”

The baby, whose name and sex have not been revealed, is Musk’s 12th child and third with Shivon Zilis, who works at his brain implant company, Neuralink.

The birth was first revealed in a Bloomberg article titled ‘Elon Wants You to Have More Babies’, which focused on Musk’s concern about declining birth rates.

Zilis declined to comment for the Bloomberg story and Elon Musk did not respond to questions about the newborn at the time.

In September 2023, Grimes, mother of three of Musk’s children, shared a long post on, requesting privacy for his three children. She addressed recent headlines about her co-parenting relationship with Musk and the revelation that they quietly welcomed a third baby, a son Techno, shortly after Musk welcomed children with Zilis.

Grimes mentioned that she had a “long-awaited conversation” with Ms. Zilis and wrote that the circumstances were not Ms. Zilis’ fault. “We have a lot of respect for each other and are excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together,” she wrote.

In July 2022, the billionaire showed his support for large families, stating, “Bravo for large families” and shared his desire to have as many children as he can spend time with them and be a good father too. He also expressed concern about declining birth rates, tweeting: “A birth rate collapse is by far the greatest danger facing civilization.”

Now Elon Musk has reiterated his concerns, stating that many countries are already well below the “replacement rate” and that this trend is expected to continue. He highlighted the importance of maintaining population levels, noting that 2.1 children per woman is considered the replacement rate and that the world average is expected to soon fall below this point.