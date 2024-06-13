Elephant kills Mahout in Bhopal, police arrest her

The man used to take the elephant around the country with five other people. (Figurative)

Nanki was tied up all night and when she was about to be released the next morning, she got angry and killed a man. The police have detained Nanki, an elephant.

The incident took place this morning in Bhopal, capital of Madhya Pradesh, when Narendra, a mahout, was crushed to death by an elephant. The police tied the elephant outside the police station.

The man used to take the elephant around the country with five other people. He managed to cover the expenses thanks to the donations he used to receive from people. He tied Nanki to a tree in an empty field near Bhanpur Bridge last night, police said.

“We are trying to contact the forest department so that they can take away the elephant. It poses a danger though it is behaving normally now. The victim’s friend Bhupendra is keeping an eye on the animal,” inspector Suresh Chandra Nagar told PTI.

When asked about the mahout’s friends claiming that the elephant becomes aggressive due to rising temperatures and that it had killed a man earlier, the official said he had heard of such things.

The elephant picked up the man and threw him to the ground several times and then trampled him.

The victim’s nephew, Dipak Kapadia, claimed the elephant had killed one man two years ago and attacked another last year. The elephant should be handed over to the forest department, he added.