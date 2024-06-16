Election Commission press release on unauthorized use of mobile devices at Lok Sabha counting center in north-west Mumbai

The Election Commission said the returning officer has filed a police case on the matter (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Election Commission today admitted that a candidate’s aide used the mobile phone of an “authorized person” “without authorization” while counting votes in north-west Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar had won from this constituency.

In a media statement, the Election Commission said that the returning officer has already filed a police case on the matter.

It was alleged that the mobile phone had the capacity to receive a one-time password (OTP) to unlock an electronic voting machine (EVM).

The EC said the returning officer issued a notice to Mid-Day newspaper for “spreading misinformation about the EVM and creating doubts in the Indian electoral system”.

“There is no OTP on the mobile phone to unlock EVM as it is not programmable and has no wireless communication capabilities. It is a complete lie spread by a newspaper, which is being used by some leaders to create a false narrative.” the EC said in the press release.

“EVMs are stand-alone devices without cables or wireless connectivity with units outside the EVM system…Safeguards include carrying out everything in the presence of the candidates or their agents,” the EC said.

The EC said the Electronically Transmitted Postal Vote System (ETPBS) counting is done in physical form (paper ballot), and not in electronic form “as is being spread through false narratives”.

Soon after the EC press note, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi in a post on X said that the returning officer’s action raises more questions. “The returning lady is further implicating the election office instead of bringing transparency. Many more questions are arising from Vandana Suryawanshi jis’ lecture instead of getting answers about the process for the North West Mumbai election result,” said the returning lady. Chaturvedi in the post.

The returning officer is involving the electoral office even more instead of providing transparency. Many more questions arise from Vandana Suryawanshi ji’s lecture rather than getting answers about the process for the outcome of the North West Mumbai elections. – Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 16, 2024

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan in a video statement raised several questions on the latest EVM controversy. “After the June 4 incident, the FIR (first information report) was not filed until June 14. Many questions remain unanswered. Firstly, who allowed a mobile phone to be taken to the counting center and for What was it used for? Second, where does this issue of the Prosecutor’s Office come from? What is it about…” said Mr. Chavan.

The EC press release comes on a day when the issue of EVM is being discussed on social media around the world, sparked by Tesla boss Elon Musk’s post on his X microblogging platform about the possibility. of switching to ballot papers due to concerns over EVM hacking.

In India, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar defended the use of EVM as a secure system and criticized Musk for doubting a well-made, autonomous technology.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and alliance partner Akhilesh Yadav also joined the debate, with both calling for scrapping of EVMs in favor of paper voting.