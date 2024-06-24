Elderly waste collector commits suicide in Rajasthan over viral videos

Police said some youths from Lohawat village were taunting him.

Jaipur:

An elderly garbage collector in a Rajasthan village committed suicide after his videos went viral on social media, police said.

The man used to collect plastic bottles and other waste materials and sell them to earn a living. He had a handcart in which he kept all the things.

Police said that some youth from Lohawat village were taunting him and they also made their videos and shared them on social media.

“Do you want to buy some waste?” the man with problems asked them every time they made their videos.

A video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows some men recording his video and mocking him as he passes through the area with his pushcart.

As the videos went viral, more people began to recognize him. Upset by the viral videos and unwanted fame, officials said, Pratab Singh later committed suicide.

“His body was found hanging from a tree near the road. A case has been registered and investigation is underway,” they said.