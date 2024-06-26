Eknath Shinde attacks Uddhav Thackeray for his ‘farewell’ comment

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for his statement that the monsoon session starting June 27 will be the farewell session of the MahaYuti government.

“Shouldn’t he (Uddhav Thackeray) be in the House to bid farewell? Or will he bid farewell through Facebook Live? The people will decide whether he bids farewell or not,” Shinde said, asserting that those in government positions are connected to the people and have carried out a series of works for their improvement.

The obvious reference was Uddhav Thackeray’s regular use of Facebook Live during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s tenure, instead of coming to the Mantralaya.

Shinde, who chaired the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, also criticized the opposition for its decision to boycott the customary tea meeting called by him on the eve of the monsoon session.

“This is the last session of the current state Assembly. That is why we thought that the opposition would come and discuss a number of issues during the tea meeting. However, they submitted a letter mentioning the same issues, to which the government will respond in the Next meeting”. “The opposition is confused,” Shinde said.

“The opposition may have had momentary happiness after the Lok Sabha elections, but despite all the attacks, Narendra Modi became Prime Minister for the third time,” the Chief Minister said, while reiterating that the opposition was spreading a false narrative that changes would be made in the Constitution and reservation policies.

“Despite spreading such false narratives, Congress won only 99 seats and the party will need another 25 years to win 240 seats,” he said.

“The Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray camp contested against each other in 13 seats, of which we won seven. Of the total 19 per cent votes, the bow and arrow (the symbol of the Sena) got 14.50 per cent. So what did the Thackeray camp get?” Shinde asked.

