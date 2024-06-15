Eight suspects arrested in 48 hours after series of encounters in Noida

Police recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash, an unregistered motorcycle and two illegal firearms.

According to officials, the Noida police arrested eight criminal suspects within 48 hours after a series of encounters in which seven of them suffered gunshot injuries.

Among those arrested are a Delhi-based dacoit who has over two dozen criminal cases registered against him at various police stations in the National Capital Region and two members of the ‘Thak-Thak’ gang, officials said.

The first of the three encounters took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday during a routine police check at the Sector 96 junction under the Sector 39 police station limits, a police spokesperson said.

“Police directed three individuals on a motorcycle to stop for investigation. The suspects attempted to flee towards the Hajipur underpass. A chase ensued, during which the suspects fired at police near the Sikka shopping center on the road. of service,” the spokesperson said. .

“In the retaliatory action by the police, two suspects, Arun (a native of Kheria Tappal, Hathras) and Gaurav (from Meet Nagar in Delhi), were shot in the legs and arrested, while the third suspect, who fled from the place, he was later arrested during a combing operation,” the official said.

Police said they recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash, an unregistered motorcycle and two illegal firearms along with some ammunition from the trio.

The second shooting occurred on Thursday night when personnel from Phase 1 police station were carrying out checks near Gol Chakkar Chowki on the road leading to Sector-15A when they came face to face with a suspect.

“The accused Rishabh Dayal, a resident of Mayur Vihar in Delhi’s Phase 3 area, fired at the police but was shot in the leg in the ensuing shootout and was arrested. Rishabh was taken to a hospital for treatment “His extensive criminal record includes multiple cases of robbery, theft and possession of illegal weapons in Noida and Ghaziabad,” the official said.

According to the police, a country-made .315 caliber pistol with a live cartridge, three mobile phones and his scooter were confiscated.

The third shooting took place near Roza Yakubpur in the Bisrakh police station area in the early hours of Friday, when during a routine check, local police flagged down two individuals on a motorcycle to stop for investigation. .

“The suspects tried to escape towards Roza Yakubpur, leading to a chase. The motorcycle slipped due to poor road conditions, and the suspects, Deepak alias Bunty and Ravi Kumar tried to flee on foot while firing at the police. In retaliation, Both were shot in the legs and arrested, the police spokesman said.

Police said they seized two country-made .315 caliber pistols with ammunition, Rs 18,850 in cash from the duo and seized their motorcycle.

The fourth shooting took place on Friday night during a police checkpoint near Gulshan Mall in the Expressway Police Station area, when two men on a motorcycle were told to stop for investigation but were told to stop. They sped away, a senior officer said.

“When chased by the police, the duo opened fire on the police team but received retaliatory fire from the police group. The injured have been identified as Deepak, a native of Delhi, and Tarun, a native of Hapur, both active members from Thak Thak gang.” DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra further said.

Deepak has more than 150 cases filed against him, while Tarun also has a criminal record, as per initial information received about them, Mishra said.

He said that two pistols were seized in his possession along with some ammunition, among other items that included slingshots and metal balls that were used to break car windows for theft.

Police said all the injured suspects were taken to hospitals for treatment and further legal proceedings were initiated against them.

