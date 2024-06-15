Eight dead as Tempo commuter carrying 23 people falls into gorge in Uttarakhand on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway

The vehicle fell into the Alaknanda River

New Delhi:

At least 10 people died after a traveler carrying 23 passengers fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Saturday, authorities said.

The accident took place on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway near Raitoli in Rudraprayag district.

The minibus fell into the Alaknanda river and teams of the State Disaster Response Force and police are currently involved in rescue operations, officials said.

People on the roadside were injured in the accident, sources said.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, called the incident “very sad news” and said the district magistrate has been ordered to investigate the accident.

“I pray to God to grant the souls of the deceased a place at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he posted in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.

– Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 15, 2024

The injured are being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh, officials said.