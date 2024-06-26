Dutch volleyball player, jailed for raping a 12-year-old girl, will compete in the Paris Olympics

Van de Velde, who was released after serving just 12 months in a Dutch prison

A Dutch beach volleyball player, who raped a 12-year-old British girl, has qualified for next month’s Paris Olympics despite a judge telling him his dream of representing the Netherlands was “shattered” .

Steven van de Velde was sentenced in March 2016 to four years in prison after admitting three counts of rape against a girl he met on Facebook. In August 2014, at the age of 19, he flew from the Netherlands to the UK to meet his victim, the girl. Telegraph reported.

Judge Francis Sheridan told him: “Before coming to this country you were training as a potential Olympian. Your hopes of representing your country are now a dream shattered.”

However, Van de Velde, who was released after serving just 12 months in a Dutch prison, has since been allowed to rehabilitate his Olympic career. This month he secured his place in the national pair for the Paris Games alongside Matthew Immers.

Passing sentence at Aylesbury Crown Court after being extradited from his homeland, his defense lawyer, Linda Strudwick, commented on the verdict: “The headlines say it all: ‘Sex Monster’. It is clearly the end of his career”.

He has proven otherwise, as Van de Velde, now 29, has successfully rebuilt his beach volleyball career to the point that he and Immer are now ranked as the 11th team in the world heading to Paris on next month.

Van de Velde’s re-emergence poses a major ethical dilemma for the International Olympic Committee. Every Paris Olympic athlete must sign a Declaration of Athletes’ Rights and Responsibilities, which includes the mandate to “act as a role model.”

After having traveled from Amsterdam to Milton Keynes to have sexual relations with a 12-year-old girl, a fact recognized in strong terms by the judge in 2016, Van de Velde had previously communicated with the victim on social media before arranging the visit. . during which he took her virginity while her mother was outside of her.

“Your actions have ruined your life and you could, if you had never come to England and committed these offences, have been a leader in your sport,” Judge Sheridan said. “A young, naive and foolish girl had formed the idea that you loved her. In reality, you only knew her through the Internet, had never met her before and were fully aware of the age difference.”

Upon her release in 2017, having served only a quarter of her sentence, Van de Velde, who had cried in court upon learning of the girl’s subsequent self-harm and overdose, said: “I want to correct all the nonsense that was have written about me while I was incarcerated. I deliberately didn’t read any of that, but I understand that it was quite harsh, calling me a sexual monster, like a pedophile. That’s not what I am, not really.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion about me, but it’s only fair that they also hear my side of the story.”

These comments prompted a scathing response from the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, which stated: “Van de Velde’s lack of remorse and self-pity is astonishing, and we can only imagine how distraught his victim must feel upon seeing your comments”. .

“Grooming can make a child feel ashamed or even guilty, believing that they have somehow participated voluntarily when, in reality, an adult has taken advantage of them for sexual exploitation.”

The Dutch Olympic Committee has not yet commented on Van de Velde’s qualification for Paris. According to The Australian, the country’s volleyball federation has not yet finalized the selection of athletes. The IOC has been contacted for a response.