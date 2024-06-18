Drunk engineering student runs over 7 people on Nagpur footpath, 2 dead

The victims are part of a family that sells toys and lives on the sidewalk.

Nagpur:

Two women were crushed to death on Monday after a car allegedly driven by a drunk engineering student in Nagpur’s Dighori area ran over a group of people sleeping on a footpath, a police officer said.

Seven people, including four children, were injured in the accident that took place at 12:40 a.m., added the person in charge of the Wathoda police station.

“The victims are part of a family that sells toys and lives on the footpath. The driver of the Hyundai Verna, Bhushan Lanjewar, along with five other occupants, all drunk, fled the scene. Lanjewar was later arrested based on CCTV footage. “said the official.

The official identified the dead as Kantibai Gajod Bagdiya (42) and Sitaram Babulal Bagdiya (30), while the injured included Kavita Sitaram Bagdiya (28), Balku Sitaram Bagdiya (8), Hasina Sitaram Bagdiya (3), Sakina Sitaram Bagdiya (2). ), Hanuman Khajod Bagdiya (35) and Vikram Bhusha Hanuman Bagdiya (10).

“The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital. According to Rajendra Babulal Bagdiya (34), who escaped unharmed, the family had arrived in Nagpur eight months ago and were sleeping on the pavement after having dinner. He told police that the vehicle first hit them and caused further injuries when the driver reversed,” the official added.

Lanjewar has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the Wathoda police station official said.