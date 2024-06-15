Driver Asked To Take Blame For Murder In Actor Darshan Case

Ravi claimed that Mr. Swamy was not forcibly abducted but was persuaded by others to join them.

Bengaluru:

Ravi, the driver involved in a murder case in which popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda are accused, told the police that he had been ordered to take the blame for the murder, but he refused.

According to Ravi, Renuka Swamy, whose body was later discovered, did not anticipate the assault that awaited her when she got into her taxi. Ravi claimed that Mr. Swamy was not forcibly abducted but was persuaded by others to join them. In the taxi, the other accused in the case assured Swamy that they would take him to meet Darshan and suggested that he apologize for his social media comments against the actor’s girlfriend.

Darshan, along with his co-star and girlfriend Pavithra Gowda and 11 others, are in police custody. Ms. Gowda allegedly incited Darshan to punish Renuka Swamy for derogatory comments allegedly made in her social media posts.

Ravi transported Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru, a journey of approximately 200 kilometres. Upon reaching Bengaluru, Ravi went into hiding, but later contacted the Chitradurga taxi association, who advised him to surrender to the police.

Ravi’s handover on Thursday night to the deputy superintendent of police’s office in Chitradurga has given a new direction to the investigation. According to the police, Raghu alias Raghavendra, who ran a Darshan fan club in Chitradurga, arranged the taxi that Ravi was driving. Raghu, along with others, had organized the kidnapping of Renuka Swamy on June 8, leading to the sequence of events.

Investigation details reveal that Darshan and his aides took Swamy to a shed in Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya. There, Darshan allegedly hit Swamy with a belt and his aides beat him with sticks until he lost consciousness. The assault caused multiple fractures and serious injuries. Renuka Swamy’s body, later found by a food delivery boy, was being gnawed on by dogs.

The autopsy report confirmed the brutal nature of the murder, citing shock and hemorrhage as the cause of death. The report identified 15 wounds on Swamy’s body, with injuries on the head, abdomen, chest and other parts. His head also collided with a mini truck parked in the shed, adding to the fatal injuries. Police confiscated the truck and other instruments used in torture, including wooden logs, a leather belt and a rope.

Darshan allegedly placed three men to take the blame for the murder, offering them Rs 5 lakh each.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has refuted allegations that Darshan was given preferential treatment during his detention at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station. Parameshwara said Darshan is getting the same treatment as any other accused, dispelling rumors of special facilities like provision of ‘Biryani’.

“It is not possible for the police to give Biryani and royal treatment to the accused. It is not done and should not be done,” Parameshwara said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also denied any undue influence on the investigation. Shivakumar strongly denied reports suggesting that a state minister was trying to protect Darshan and said no political pressure was being applied.

“There is no pressure from anyone…neither our Home Minister nor anyone else is involved in this, we do not recommend anything, we do not know anything,” Shivakumar said.

The case has sparked widespread outrage leading to protests across Karnataka. In Kalaburagi, Jangam Samaj organized a massive demonstration demanding severe punishment for Darshan and his associates. The protesters marched from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Circle to the District Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where they burnt Darshan’s portrait to condemn the murder.

BJP leader CP Yogeshwar claimed that Shivakumar and his brother, former MP DK Suresh, had plans to field Darshan as a Congress candidate in the upcoming Channapatna Assembly by-elections. This by-election is pending following the election of JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to the Lok Sabha.