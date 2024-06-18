‘Don’t waste your time in Pakistan’: Harbhajan Singh’s coaching ‘offer’ to Gary Kirsten after alleged outburst

If the early exit from the T20 World Cup was not enough, the Pakistan cricket team was dealt bigger blows with a viral comment by their coach Gary Kirsten going viral. According to media reports in Pakistan and news agency PTI, Kirsten, who led India to ODI World Cup triumph in 2011, did not mince words in her assessment of the team after being eliminated from the current T20 competition. “There is no unity in the Pakistan team. They call it a team, but it is not a team. They do not support each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I have worked with many teams, but I have never seen a situation like this “Kirsten said according to reports citing a senior scribe.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Monday suggested Gary Kirsten not to waste time in Pakistan after the South African claimed that the Babar Azam-led team was plagued by disunity.

Kirsten criticized Pakistan’s players for not supporting each other during their disastrous T20 World Cup campaign, saying she had never experienced such a toxic atmosphere in a team.

Kirsten took over as Pakistan’s head coach just before the tournament in the United States and West Indies, but was disappointed when the team was eliminated in the first round after losing to newcomers the United States and India.

Harbhajan jokingly asked Kirsten to take up the coaching role of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup with him.

“Don’t waste your time there, Gary. Come back to the INDIA coaching team. Gary Kirsten. One of the rare ones. A great coach, mentor, honest and very dear friend to everyone on our 2011 team. Our World Cup winning coach. 2011, special man Gary @Gary_Kirsten,” Harbhajan posted on ‘X’.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is expected to replace Rahul Dravid as India’s next head coach.

According to sources cited by Geosuper.tv 4, Kirsten expressed her dissatisfaction with the physical condition of the players. The former South Africa opener also said that the team is far behind in terms of skill level compared to the rest of the world.

After Pakistan’s loss to India, Kirsten attributed the team’s defeat to poor decision-making.

“A disappointing loss, that’s for sure,” Kirsten had said.

With PTI inputs