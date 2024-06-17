Pankaja Munde said, “I will continue to share the weight of your pain.”

New Delhi:

‘Don’t give up on life’ – this was BJP leader Pankaja Munde’s message to his followers after four party workers died by suicide, allegedly following their defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He met with the families of these workers and urged them: “My workers are important to me. Please do not take that step, do not leave your children or your family.”

Mrs Munde yesterday attended a condolence meeting held at the home of one of the activists who committed suicide. In photos shared by her on X, she is seen consoling Popatrao Vaibhase’s family members.

“Popatrao was an active worker who dedicated himself to every task. A fighter in fact. But leaving his family by taking such an extreme decision will make me weak,” he wrote in a post in Marathi.

“I will continue to share the burden of their pain,” he said, adding that he would “take full responsibility for their innocent children and families.” “But this responsibility is painful for me,” the former Maharashtra minister said.

A condolence meeting was held today with the family members of my activist Mr. Popat Vaibhase in Chinchewadi, Ashti Taluka. Poptrao is an active worker who dedicates himself to every task…actually a fighter, but leaving his family to make such an extreme decision is going to weaken me. Today Poptrao… pic.twitter.com/fRU2h0RBQG – Pankaja Gopinath Munde (@Pankajamunde) June 16, 2024

Encouraging the party workers, Mrs Munde said: “We are certainly not weak enough to be depressed by a defeat, but this pain is unbearable for me. Don’t give up your life. If you want a leader who fights with courage, too I want a worker who fights bravely. I don’t want to lose my people. I don’t get discouraged by defeat, but these incidents shake me today.

Popat Vaibhase was one of four BJP supporters (Sachin Munde, Pandurang Sonawane and Ganesh Bade) who died by suicide after Munde lost the Beed Lok Sabha seat to NCP’s Bajrang Sonawane (Sharad Pawar).

Mrs. Munde also met Ganesh Bade’s relatives: “These events are painful for me. I ask you all once again. My workers are important to me. Please do not take that step, do not leave your children and family.’

Although he was stunned by the condolence visit from the family of Ashti taluka of Poptrao Vaibhase, he came to know the shocking news that Ganesh Bade of Warni in Shirur taluka had ended his journey by hanging himself. These events are painful for me. A big hearted tribute as you attend Ganesha’s funeral… pic.twitter.com/ycB0bbZ9i7 – Pankaja Gopinath Munde (@Pankajamunde) June 16, 2024

The BJP suffered a setback in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra on June 4, with its tally more than halving compared to 2019, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) bagged 30 of the 48 seats.

The BJP won nine seats, a far cry from the 23 it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state. Its ally Shiv Sena won seven seats.