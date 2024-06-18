Donald Trump on Kim Kardashian celebrating Joe Biden’s victory in 2020

Trump had collaborated with Kardashian on prison reforms.

Donald Trump believes Kim Kardashian betrayed him by celebrating Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory with three blue heart emojis, according to a report from the Washington Post. During a chat with author Ramin Setoodeh, the former US president expressed his displeasure with the reality TV personality and fashion icon after she posted a congratulatory message following Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

She said: “I was disappointed in Kim. I got on well with her. I got on well with her then-husband; in fact, he supported me and all that.”

Trump had collaborated with Ms Kardashian on prison reforms, turned on her and even angrily hung up on her during a phone call after discovering she had not supported him in the election. “But with Kim, I did a lot of prison reform. That she couldn’t break up with anyone else. Then, to be accepted by Hollywood, she didn’t support me,” he added.

Notably, during his tenure as host of ‘The Apprentice’, Trump had publicly fired Khloe Kardashian and a report from the Huffington Post She claimed that he used derogatory language to speak to her. The report claimed that he referred to her as “the ugly Kardashian” and a “sucker.”

In the interview, Trump acknowledged that he and Khloé “never got along very well” and that their relationship had “little chemistry.”

However, the former president commented on her appearance, saying: “Today she looks very different. I saw her recently. Better! She looks better. It was time to be fired. It’s hard to be on a show like that.” . You are with other people who are very intelligent. “I mean, some of these contestants are cruel and they were fierce.”

In December of last year, Trump criticized Kim Kardashian, calling her the “most overrated celebrity” for comments she made in a new book by journalist Jonathan Karl. “Failed ABC Fake News reporter Jonathan Karl just wrote another bad book. He works very hard, but has very little talent. Some people have it and some people don’t. In the ‘book’ he has the most overrated celebrity in the world . Kim Kardashian, allegedly telling me she would “leverage her celebrity to get soccer stars to the White House” if I commuted the sentences of several prisoners This story is fake news because she would be the last person I would ask. get football players,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial.