Donald Trump offers green cards to foreign graduates

Softening his stance on immigration, former US President Donald Trump has promised to grant automatic green cards to foreign students who graduate from US universities to prevent them from returning to their home countries, such as India and China, where they become billionaires.

Trump’s shift away from anti-immigrant rhetoric comes ahead of November’s presidential election, in which immigration and the deportation of illegal immigrants are among the key issues for voters.

Trump, however, always supported a merit-based legal immigration system.

“What I want to do and what I will do is: If you graduate from a university, I think you should automatically get a Green Card as part of your diploma, a Green Card so you can stay in this country. And that includes universities too,” he said Trump, 78, on the “All-In” podcast.

A Green Card, officially known as a permanent resident card, is an identification document that proves that a person has permanent residence in the United States.

The podcast was hosted by four venture capitalists: Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks and David Friedberg, three of whom are immigrants.

Trump’s comments came as Calacanis pressed him to “promise us that you will give us more ability to import the world’s best and brightest into the United States.” Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, also lamented “stories where people graduated from a top college or university and they desperately wanted to stay here, they had a plan for a company, a concept, and they can’t – They go back to India, they go back to China, they do the same basic business in those places.

“…and they become billionaires by employing thousands and thousands of people, and that could have been done here,” he said.

“Let me tell you, it’s very sad when we lose people from Harvard, from MIT, from the best schools… and from lesser schools that are also phenomenal schools. And what I wanted to do, and I would have done it, but then “I had to figure out the COVID problem because it came and, you know, it dominated for a while, as you may know,” Trump said in response.

Trump reiterated his first-term policy that foreign students obtain a Green Card after receiving a degree from a higher education institution in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field.

“Anyone who graduates from a university goes there for two or four years. If you graduate or get a doctorate from a university, you should be able to stay in this country,” Trump said.

“We force bright people, people who graduate from college, people who are number one in their class at top universities, to have the ability to recruit these people and retain them,” he said.

Someone graduates at the top of the class; They can’t even reach an agreement with the company because they don’t believe they can stay in the country.

“That will end on day one,” Trump announced.

According to the Institute of International Education’s latest annual Open Doors report, more than one million international students from more than 210 places of origin are studying at U.S. higher education institutions during the 2022-23 academic year.

China remained the top sending country in 2022/23, with 289,526 students studying in the US. But students from China saw a slight decrease of 0.2 percent compared to the previous year.

India, the second largest source country, reached an all-time high of 268,923 international students in 2022/23, an increase of 35 percent from the previous year. Overall, 53 percent of all international students in 2022/23 were from China and India, compared to the previous year.

However, the market share for each place of origin has changed, with 27 percent students from China and 25 percent students from India, compared to 33 percent from China and 18 percent from India in 2017-18. Trump’s latest comments contrasted with the immigration policy he adopted while in office and were a direct overture to wealthy business leaders whom he is courting as donors and supporters of his campaign, The New York Times said.

Trump had at times tried to reform the country’s immigration system to reduce family-based immigration and prioritize immigrants who were wealthy, had valuable job skills or were highly educated.

But during his time as president, Trump’s immigration agenda included restrictions on green cards, visa programs, refugee resettlement and other forms of legal immigration, significantly reducing the number of legal permanent residents entering the country.

He began his presidency by signing an executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and then accepted a proposal to cut legal immigration in half.

Throughout his presidency, Trump attacked the H-1B visa program, favored by tech companies as a way to hire skilled foreign workers, as a “theft of American prosperity.” The H-1B visa is a nonimmigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in specialized occupations that require theoretical or technical experience.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries such as India and China.

Trump expanded restrictions on legal immigration during the pandemic and his final year in office and had proposed suspending all immigration to the United States and deporting foreign students if they did not attend at least some classes in person.

A month before the 2020 election, Trump again moved to restrict the H-1B visa program.

