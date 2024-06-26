Doesn’t Foxconn hire married women at the Chennai plant? Center seeks report

The ministry said it has requested a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu Labour Department. (File)

Bengaluru:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said on Wednesday it had asked the Tamil Nadu government to submit a “detailed report” after a Reuters story revealed that Apple supplier Foxconn rejected married women for assembly jobs. iPhone in the country.

In a statement calling for the investigation, the Ministry of Labor and Employment cited the Equal Remuneration Act of 1976, saying the law “clearly stipulates that no discrimination shall be made in the hiring of male and female workers.”

The ministry said it had requested a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu Labor Department, site of a major iPhone factory where Reuters uncovered Foxconn’s practice of rejecting married women from jobs.

The Labour Ministry said it had also ordered the Regional Chief Labour Commissioner’s office to provide a “factual report”.

Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the government statement. The Tamil Nadu state government did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment outside office hours.

A Reuters investigation published on Tuesday found that Foxconn has systematically excluded married women from jobs at its main Indian iPhone plant near Chennai in Tamil Nadu, arguing that they have more family responsibilities than their single counterparts. .

Foxconn recruiting agents and human resources sources interviewed by Reuters cited family duties, pregnancy and increased absenteeism as reasons Foxconn did not hire married women at the plant.

The labor ministry “takes note of media reports that married women are not allowed to work at Foxconn India’s Apple iPhone plant,” the statement said.

Earlier, in response to questions from Reuters for its report on Tuesday, Apple and Foxconn acknowledged flaws in hiring practices in 2022 and said they had worked to address the problems. However, all of the discriminatory practices documented by Reuters at the Sriperumbudur plant took place in 2023 and 2024. The two companies did not address the 2023 and 2024 incidents.

Apple said that “when concerns about hiring practices first arose in 2022, we immediately took action and worked with our supplier to conduct monthly audits to identify issues and ensure our high standards are met,” adding that all of its suppliers, including Foxconn, they hire married women.

Foxconn said it “strongly rejects allegations of employment discrimination based on marital status, gender, religion or any other form.”

Lawyers told Reuters that Indian law does not prohibit companies from discriminating in hiring based on marital status. However, Apple and Foxconn’s policies prohibit such hiring practices in their supply chains.

