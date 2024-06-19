Does the finger in the ice cream belong to the factory staff? Big update on Mumbai surprise

A Mumbai doctor was shocked to find a piece of finger in an ice cream cone.

Days after a Mumbai doctor got the shock of his life when he found a human finger in an ice cream cone, police have found a breakthrough that may answer the big question: whose finger is it?

Police have found that an employee of Pune’s Yummo ice cream factory suffered a finger injury in an accident. The investigation has confirmed that the ice cream in which the piece of the finger was found was packaged on the day the accident occurred, police sources say. Police have sent samples for DNA testing, and it will only be possible to confirm whether the finger belongs to staff after receiving the report.

In an incident that has raised serious concerns about food safety standards, Mumbai Orlem doctor Brandon Serrao, 26, found a finger in an ice cream his sister had ordered online. “After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it might be a nut or a piece of chocolate and I spit it out to check what it was,” Dr. Serrao said. “I’m a doctor, so I know what the body parts look like. When I examined it carefully, I noticed the nails and fingerprints underneath. It looked like a thumb. I’m traumatized,” he said.

Following a police report, a case was filed against Yummo on charges of food adulteration and endangering human life.

The Food Safety Standards of India (FSSAI) has suspended the license of the manufacturer supplying ice cream to Yummo. “The premises of the ice cream maker have been inspected by a team from the FSSAI western region office and its license has been suspended,” the food safety regulator said.

The presence of a body part in the food has also raised suspicions of a bigger crime and the police are investigating all angles.