Does India have a huge fielding advantage in the T20 World Cup final? Rahul Dravid says…

Rahul Dravid said India have been remarkably consistent in playing three ICC finals in the last 12 months and the outgoing coach hoped that the combination of smart cricket and luck would enable his team to clinch the ICC title. India have been the vastly superior team in the ongoing T20 World Cup, just as they were in the ODI World Cup at home last year, where they faltered at the final hurdle against Australia. Now, Rohit and company will take on South Africa in the summit match at the Kensington Oval, hoping to win a world title after their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

“It’s good that we have been playing good cricket consistently. We have been to finals in all three formats and the credit goes to the players. If we play well and the touch of the green goes (our way), we will surely win,” said Dravid, who will look to end his tenure on a high.

When the trophy is at stake, players tend to feel more pressure than usual.

But in terms of mental preparation, there is not much India can do with just a day difference between the semi-final and final.

The team travelled to Barbados right after the semi-final in Guyana against England, but Dravid said India is mentally prepared for the match.

“In terms of our preparation, we only have one day in the middle, so it’s unlikely we’ll have practices.”

“It’s just about all the lads committing to ensuring that physically, mentally and tactically we are ready for the game.”

Dravid underlined his team’s preparation for the showpiece match.

“Those are the things we can control, that we are fresh, that we have taken care of all our problems, if there are any. We have done all our tactical preparation and we are mentally relaxed, excited and looking forward to the game.”

“We will try to do that in the next 24 hours and try to put ourselves in the right frame of mind to be able to play that match,” the former India captain said.

In 2023, India lost the WTC final and the ODI World Cup final to Australia. Have they learnt any lessons from those heartbreaking defeats? “No, nothing. I thought we were very well prepared in Ahmedabad (ODI WC). We ticked all the boxes and, that day, the other team played better. That is part of the sport.”

“The other team that is coming to play has also reached the final because they are a good team and they are playing very good cricket. Therefore, they have as much right to win as we do, but we hope to play better that day,” he said.

In their first Super 8 match, India managed to score 181 points against Afghanistan on a pitch where attacking play was difficult.

Dravid said they were looking to carry that knowledge into the match against South Africa.

“Yes, just having played a game in Barbados is good. It’s good that we have that familiarity of having played on that surface in the past.

“But again, I think it’s very difficult… We’re not going to get exactly the same wicket as we got last time. I mean, it can be different, right?” Dravid emphasized the work the team put in as a group ahead of this grand final and praised their adaptation skills.

“I think the really important thing is that we have done very well as a group. This whole tournament we have shown the ability to adapt, to recognise what a good result is. We played very differently in New York, then we played in St Lucia, then we played even in Barbados when I thought the game was quite slow.

“I just hope that whatever we face, we have the ability to recognize it and be able to play accordingly, like we have done in the last three games,” Dravid said.

He was referring to India’s ability to score above-par totals on tricky surfaces, including the semi-final in Guyana, where they managed to score 171 on a low-bouncing surface.

South Africa have broken their World Cup semi-final jinx and Dravid said the Proteas will not be carrying any baggage.

“Not really, I mean it’s not like the same players have been playing since 1991 and there are so many players that come and go. I don’t think that really matters. I can’t speak for them. But I don’t think the players will leave with the baggage of the past.

Similarly, Dravid said that Indian players have the ability to move forward after the Ahmedabad debacle last year.

“The players are very good at leaving things behind and recognizing them. So, we will leave Ahmedabad behind us. I’m sure they won’t think about the story. It will be a new day.”

“Two good teams, two teams that I think everyone will agree will probably be the two best teams in this tournament. So both teams deserve a final. And hopefully it will be a great game of cricket. Hopefully we will be on the right side,” Dravid added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)