Doctor puzzled by a relative’s illness, the maid diagnoses it in 10 seconds

Standard medical tests came back inconclusive, leaving him frustrated.

Cyriac Abby Philips, a Kerala-based hepatologist known online as ‘The Liver Doc’, recently shared a humiliating experience. Despite being a specialist, she had difficulties diagnosing a family member’s illness. Standard medical tests came back inconclusive, leaving him frustrated.

“My adult relative had bouts of relentless low fever with chills, crippling fatigue and arthritis and a strange rash and I tested him for everything from viral hepatitis to Covid-19, influenza, dengue and Ebstein Barr virus and nothing came back positive and it was frustrating,” he wrote in X.

As Dr. Philips continued his research by consulting medical texts, his maid unexpectedly offered him valuable information.

An adult member of my family had bouts of relentless low fever with chills, crippling fatigue and arthritis and a strange rash and I tested him for everything from viral hepatitis to Covid-19, influenza, dengue and Ebstein Barr virus and nothing came back positive and went… – TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) June 13, 2024

“My elderly maid comes in and tells me that she has seen this rash on her grandchildren and it is called ‘Anjaampani’ in the local language (fifth disease) and that I don’t have to worry, I was tested for parvovirus B19 and it came back positive. “Dr. Philips wrote. “17 years of medical school and a Harrison on my lap and my old maid got it done in about 10 seconds.”

Medline Plus describes fifth disease, also known as erythema infectiosum, as a viral infection caused by human parvovirus B19. It mainly affects children and is transmitted through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The most recognizable symptom is a characteristic bright red rash on the cheeks, often called “slapped cheek syndrome.” This rash can then spread to other parts of the body and may be accompanied by additional symptoms.

When social media users asked the doctor why he didn’t consult a general practitioner, he responded: “People don’t understand that most of the time today, a ‘GP’ is not the GP.” what we expect nowadays. Half of my time in outpatient clinic is I spent deprescribing medications unnecessarily given by so-called GPs and specialists, it is easy to notice on social media, but the reality is very different for me, the diagnosis. from the maid was extremely valuable and I didn’t have to take a day off to see a ‘GP’.

Earlier this year, Dr Philips emerged as a hero when he acted quickly to save the life of a man in the air on an Akasa Air flight from Kochi to Mumbai. He is also known for his research efforts aimed at dispelling myths surrounding alternative medicine.”

Click for more trending news