Do I have to sweep the streets now?

Mamata Banerjee was speaking at a meeting held at the state secretariat. (ARCHIVE)

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today asked a pointed question to the heads of the state’s civic bodies: “Even the streets are not swept. Do I have to go out and sweep the streets now?” Banerjee was speaking at a meeting held at the state secretariat, Nabanna, which was attended by heads of municipal bodies, her cabinet colleagues and some MPs.

“Some people take bribes and allow invasion. Why don’t they understand that the identity of Bengal is being tarnished because you accept money? Wherever there is land, it is being invaded,” he said.

The meeting assumes importance as the ruling party – now gearing up for civic elections to be held in the state next year – was trailing in 69 of the 121 civic bodies in the recent Lok Sabha polls, a deeper scrutiny of the Lok Sabha results show it.

Mamata Banerjee, referring to the issue of tarnishing the identity of Bengal, said, “A burden is being placed on our shoulders. After this, the identity of the state will be finished. We will no longer find people who speak Bengali. Today , everyone knows Hindi and English. I am not degrading any language. I am making them bigger when I say this.”

“Remember that every state has its own identity. It has culture. We also like other cultures and respect them. But to those who are involved in a conspiracy to ruin the identity of Bengal, I warn you all when I say this. In exchange for money “Bengal’s identity should not be spoiled. This is my first and last warning,” she warned.

The Trinamool Congress chief, who is in charge of the Lands Department, recently sought a report on illegal land encroachment in Bengal.

“Government properties and lands are being invaded and they are allowing themselves to do so in exchange for money. Government property is not anyone’s private property,” he fumed.

Calling out his own party MLA and state minister Sujit Bose, he said: “Don’t listen to any MLA, MP, Minister, DM. Don’t make it a habit. Stop making money. Sujit Bose is here. Salt Lake is a mess.”

Sujit Bose is the MLA from Bidhannagar, also known as Salt Lake.

Continuing his tirade, he asked about the Howrah district magistrate, “Is Howrah DM here? The councilors are not there and the MLAs are taking advantage. The SDOs are not working. You know what advantage they are taking advantage of.”

“I will not allow any illegal activity or any invasion. I will not tolerate it anymore,” he said.

He also alleged that those who invaded land “have voted for the BJP”.

He further attacked the Center and said, “The central government is selling Bengal’s water. They built Hydel projects in Teesta. Earlier there were tripartite meetings. There is no water in Teesta. They think that just because they have won North Bengal, they will do it.” . “Whatever they want. They are selling Bengal water. I will write a strong letter to the prime minister. There is no dredging in Farraka and now Kolkata port is affected.”

“They built 14 dams in Sikkim and now they want to give away water to Bangladesh. If there is a plan to deprive Bengal, there will be protests. Even I want friendship with Bangladesh. I have started trains to Bangladesh,” Ms Banerjee said. she said.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bengal Chief Minister opposed talks on water sharing between the Center and Bangladesh. “Such unilateral deliberations and discussions without consultation and without input from the state government are neither acceptable nor desirable,” he dismissed the Centre’s proposal for sharing Teesta water.

He also urged the prime minister not to hold such talks with the neighboring country without involving the West Bengal government.

In the weekend talks, the two sides signed 10 agreements that envision strengthening ties in a variety of critical areas such as digital domain, maritime sphere, blue economy, railways, space, green technology, health and medicine.

The government said a technical team will soon be sent to Bangladesh for a mega project to conserve and manage the Teesta river.