DK Shivakumar mocks demand for three more deputy chief ministers in Karnataka

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar today mocked the demand of some ministers to create three more Deputy Chief Minister posts, saying they will not get any “solution” by discussing it before the media.

Some of the ministers have been pushing for leaders of Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities to be given the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Currently, DK Shivakumar, a member of the Vokkaliga community, is only the Deputy Chief Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government.

“Let those who talk to the newspapers (newspapers or media) go and talk to the high command, get a solution and come. Let them go and get whatever solution they want. There is no need to argue before the media. I will not argue either nothing”. before the media,” said Mr. Shivakumar, without hiding his displeasure.

“Let anyone go and find the solution they want, who will say no? Neither the newspapers nor the television channels will give a solution for this, you (the media) only give publicity, that’s all,” he told reporters here. .

To a question about the demand from some sections of the party about the need to change the KPCC (State Congress) president, the position he currently occupies, Mr. Shivakumar said: “very happy, they should not waste their time, they should go and find a solution for it… let them go and find the solution from wherever they want, we have no objection. According to sources, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has apparently urged ministers not to issue statements in public seeking additional Deputy Chief Minister posts.

Siddaramaiah is said to have spoken over phone to Minister KN Rajanna, who is at the forefront of such a demand, and warned him against making any further public statements on the issue. He opined that public statements in this regard would have a negative impact on the government and the party.

A section within the Congress is of the view that the ministers’ statement seeking three more deputy CMs was part of a plan by Siddaramaiah’s camp to keep Shivakumar in check, amid talks on whether he might seek the CM’s post after two years. and a half. years of this government’s mandate, and counteract its influence in both the government and the party.

Cooperation Minister Rajanna, Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi and a couple of others (all considered close to Siddaramaiah) earlier this week once again raised the proposal of three deputy CMs further.

The Congress had decided that Shivakumar would be “the only” Deputy Chief Minister amid a tough competition between him and Siddaramaiah for the Chief Minister’s post after the Assembly election results in May last year, according to party sources.

It was also said to be a “compromise” made by Congress leaders to Shivakumar while convincing him to give up his claim for the CM’s post and take up the role of Deputy Chief Minister, sources said.

Meanwhile, leaders of Shivakumar’s camp also appear to have started openly supporting their leader.

Channagiri Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga on Wednesday urged the party to appoint Mr Shivakumar as Chief Minister.

Rajanna, also hinting at the need to change the state party president, had said that the party after the Assembly polls had announced three things: Siddaramaiah will be the Chief Minister, Mr. Shivakumar will be the only CMD and that he (DK Shivakumar) will continue as a party. President until the elections to Parliament. “I will remind the party of the third point.”

