Divya Spandana on actor Darshan’s arrest

Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana aka Ramya has reacted to the arrest of fellow Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in connection with a murder case.

Darshan, along with 12 others, were arrested after the body of 33-year-old Renuka Swamy was found in a drain in Bengaluru. It is alleged that Swamy was making comments and posts against Darshan’s girlfriend Pavithra Gowda, who is also among those arrested.

In a long post on Instagram, Spandana stated that “no one is above the law.” “No one should take justice into their own hands. You don’t go around beating people and killing them. A simple complaint would be enough, whether you believe justice will be done or not,” she said.

In the same post, he also appreciated the efforts of the Karnatka police officers. “A word of appreciation and respect for the police officers who carry out their duties. It is a thankless job. And they are doing the best they can. I really hope that they do not succumb to the pressure of the political parties and restore the people’s faith in the law and justice,” he wrote.

The actor ended the post with, “#JusticeforRenukaswamy #Darshan #Yedyurappa #Prajwal Revanna.”

The actor also shared posts on X about an arrest warrant issued against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over sexual assault allegations.

However, Darshan’s co-actor Sanjjanaa Galrani has come out in support of the Kannada film star, calling his arrest “the end of the world” for the industry.

“Yesterday was a black day for us and it was like an apocalyptic day for the Kannada industry. He is a demigod figure in the Kannada industry,” he told NDTV.

“It is too early to rush. When something like that happens with a celebrity, if there’s a 5% accusation, it becomes a 500% accusation. We must respect the legal process and not jump to conclusions,” she stated.

Darshan had allegedly asked three men to take the blame for the crime in exchange for cash, police said. The actor, who was arrested on Tuesday, offered the men five lakh rupees each to get involved in the case.