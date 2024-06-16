Dispute over Parliament’s Gandhi and Shivaji statues continues as Prerna Sthal opens

A political row has been brewing over the decision to move the statues of Gandhi, Shivaji and Ambedkar.

New Delhi:

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed reservations over the relocation of statues of key leaders of the independence movement as the relocation area inside the parliamentary complex, Prerna Sthal, was inaugurated today. Noting that the committee dedicated to such purposes, which includes MPs from both Houses, has not been reconstituted since 2019, Kharge sharply criticized the decision to relocate the statues.

“Such decisions taken without any proper discussion and deliberation with relevant stakeholders go against the rules and traditions of our Parliament,” reads his post on X, formerly Twitter.

A political row has been brewing for weeks over the decision to move the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, BS Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji. The statues, which were first moved during the construction of the new parliament, have been moved to a new location at the rear of the parliament complex, which has been named Prerna Sthal.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat explained the decision in a statement saying: “Due to their placement at different places in the Parliament Complex, visitors could not view these statues comfortably. For this reason, all these statues are being respectfully installed in a large Prerna Sthal in the Parliament complex itself.”

As the decision was announced earlier this month, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that he called it “atrocious”. Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that the statues of Shivaji and Ambedkar were removed because Maharashtra did not vote for the BJP. CPI’s D Raja also condemned the move, calling it “arbitrary and unilateral”.

The situation was emotional for the Opposition, which had held numerous protests at the foot of the five-meter-high bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

After the inauguration of Prerna Sthal today, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called the announcement “motivational and inspiring and said whoever spends time here will feel inspired.”

“People are inspired by such great men… I believe Prerna Sthal will always inspire the generations to come,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.