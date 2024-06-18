Diljit Dosanjh’s dance moves lit up tonight’s show

Diljit Dosanjh in the photo from the show. (courtesy: fall tonight)

New Delhi:

Is it too early to call 2024 the year of crazy collaborations? So guess who came together to create a viral moment? Diljit Dosanjh and Jimmy Fallon in tonight’s show. Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire with his bhangra movements and how. The images of the singer and actor’s dance show were shared by the official Instagram account of tonight’s show. The caption read: “Tonight: Diljit Dosanjh is in the building to perform Born to shine in GOAT! #DiljitOnFallon #FallonTonight. “Diljit was dressed in his festive best for the occasion.

see the photos of tonight’s show here:

ICYMI, Diljit Dosanjh also taught some Punjabi words to the show’s host, Jimmy Fallon. The clip was titled “Learning to Speak Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh.” Check out the BTS video here:

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was seen in Rhea Kapoor’s film. The gang, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also starred in Imtiaz Ali’s film. Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Parineeti Chopra, this year. The singer and actor performed twice at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California last year.

Diljit Dosanjh became a household name after singing songs like Proper patola, you know? and Patiala Peg among others. He has also appeared in several Punjabi films. His other greatest hits include Lover and Vibe. Diljit has also starred in Bollywood films such as Phillauri, soorma, Welcome to New YorkArjun Patiala,Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, Good news among others.