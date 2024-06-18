Did Jagan Reddy build a ‘Palace on the Hill’ for your use? The new TDP position

The lavish “palace on the hill” overlooks the beach

A hilltop palace in Vishakhapatnam or Vizag, built in utmost secrecy behind giant barricades, was revealed to the public on Sunday, weeks after the Andhra Pradesh elections in which N’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu toppled YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP government.

The TDP alleges that the opulent property built on Rushikonda Hill was meant to be a field office for Jagan Reddy, who had declared Vizag as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

TDP MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao led a delegation of NDA and media on the first tour of the luxurious ‘palace on a hill’ overlooking a beach on Sunday. The excursion left everyone amazed.

CRZ (Coastal Regulatory Zone) clearance was granted by the central government in May 2021 for a tourism project to be developed in Rushikonda Hills by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

However, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh says Jagan Reddy decided to use it exclusively as his camp office and built it at a cost of Rs 500 crore from the state exchequer.

Rushikonda Palace is spread over a 9.88 acre seafront land. Ganta Srinivas Rao said the previous government had built it in secret, using public funds for luxury amenities, high-quality furniture, glittering chandeliers, bathtubs and other works.

Rao compared the extravagance to the palaces built by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and, closer to home, Gali Janardhan Reddy. The “palace,” he claimed, includes a large conference room designed for reviews and meetings, something that’s not exactly a feature of resort properties.

Construction costs were kept “highly confidential” and contracts were awarded to supporters of Jagan’s YSRCP, the TDP alleges.

The TDP leader said the eco-resorts in Rushikonda, which generated an annual income of up to Rs 8 crore, were demolished for the palace. The state government misled the courts, he claimed. Initially, the state government called it a star hotel, then ‘CM camp office’ and later a tourism project, he claimed.

The project was launched as a star hotel with a budget of Rs 91 crore and a timeline of 15 months. However, Rs 95 crore was spent only on leveling the land and another Rs 21 crore was spent on beautifying the surrounding area, the TDP alleged. To keep construction activities hidden, 20-foot barricades were erected.

According to Rao, when the project was challenged, a High Court expert committee found several violations, but construction continued.

No one, not even the new Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, and his deputy, Pawan Kalyan, really knew what was coming behind the barricades. “Divine intervention stopped Jagan from using the palace,” Rao quipped, referring to Jagan’s election defeat.

A leader from Jagan Reddy’s party denied that the former chief minister built a colossal country office with public money. “The property was meant to house the Prime Minister, President and other dignitaries as Vizag was to be the capital. It was not a CM office,” said former Industry Minister G. Amarnath.