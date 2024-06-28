Devendra Fadnavis addresses opposition’s Udta Punjab mockery in Pune Porsche accident

Devendra Fadnavis said Pune should not be compared to ‘Udta Punjab’ (File)

New Delhi:

Maharashtra is working to install AI-powered cameras in restaurants in Pune and the licences of 70 pubs have been cancelled following the horrific Porsche accident in which a teenage driver ran over two technicians, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly today.

The Porsche accident and its aftermath were the center of a massive clash in the state assembly between the government and the opposition.

Pune has become a haven for drugs, the opposition charged.

Addressing the opposition’s key question – what steps have been taken to prevent such accidents in future, Mr Fadnavis, also the state’s home minister, said, “Following the accident, 70 pub licences in Pune have been cancelled. Work is underway to install AI-enabled cameras to know when the establishment closes on that day, whether the age of the customer was verified upon entry and what proof of age was provided upon entry. If customers are allowed entry without proof, action will be taken.”

The teenager who was driving the Porsche on May 19 was seen on security footage drinking with his friends in two pubs, without anyone stopping him, even though he is a minor.

The opposition’s “Udta Punjab” accusation

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Waddetiwar claimed that Pune is becoming something like “Udta Punjab”, a reference to the drug menace in the border state.

“Pune is a city where students come from all over the country, but there is no place here where drugs are not available. This car, which had no registration number, was on the road for six months. How could the police allow that he was on the road for so long? If they are going to do something later, or exchange blood samples, there must be political reasons for it. They took 500,000 rupees as hafta (extortion money) from rooftop hotels in the city and. 250,000 from smaller establishments. How come 27 bars were operating there without permission? What was the police commissioner doing? We need a detailed investigation,” he said.

Responding to the explosive allegations, Mr Fadnavis said, “Pune is the technology hub and cultural hub of the state. That is why we should not compare it with ‘Udta Punjab’.”

“I am not here to give a clean chit to anyone. The police have taken a very proactive approach here. There is no need to investigate them. It is a new habit, someone brings a newspaper and talks about rate cards. Here, the police have taken up the investigation and we will look into the information provided by Mr Waddetiwar,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

How can a car without registration plates go unnoticed for six months? the opposition asks. “They had registered the car but did not complete the process. The tax was not paid. We will investigate and see if RTO officials are involved,” Mr Fadnavis replied.

Mr Fadnavis also defended the Pune Police Commissioner and said that he has done a very proactive job, dismissing calls for action against him.

“The accident occurred on May 19 at around 2.30 am. The accused was beaten up by the people gathered at the spot and was later taken to the police station. The police filed a complaint under Section 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence).

“We mentioned very clearly before the Juvenile Justice Board that the child involved in the accident is 17 years old… The police said he should be treated as an adult.

“After Nirbhaya, we have seen that if a 17-year-old commits a crime, he can be treated like an adult,” he explained.

The Home Secretary also spoke of how the police intervened quickly to prevent the case from being unravelled by a blood exchange. “When no alcohol was found in the teenager’s blood sample, the police thought something was wrong. They took the teenager’s DNA and that of his family. The match came back positive with his father.

“The investigation continued. Several people were arrested, including a doctor. One of the arrested accused confessed to having taken Rs 3 lakh for changing the sample,” he said.

“Following this, a charge sheet was filed and legal evidence was prepared. The impact analysis of the crash was investigated and we came to know that the lock speed after pressing the brakes was 110 kmph.

“We obtained the CCTV footage of the route the teenager took and all the legal and technical evidence was gathered,” he said.

“Where did the police go wrong?”

Further extending the government’s support to the police, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said, “A case was filed against the teenager’s father for giving a car to his minor son, against the bar operator and against the grandfather for ask your driver to take the fall.

“What did the police do wrong? When they brought the accused at 3 in the morning, they should have sent him for a medical examination immediately. But that happened at 8:30 in the morning. Secondly, when such crimes occur, “Usually they charge the accused Under Article 304(a), the police also did the same in this case, but ideally they would have informed the seniors. Those who did not do their job were suspended,” he said.

In the early hours of May 19, the teenager, who had been drinking with his friends in two pubs in Pune to celebrate his Class 12 results, rammed a speeding Porsche into a two-wheeler, killing two 24-year-old IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar area of ​​Pune. Aneesh Awadhiya, who was riding a bike, went flying and crashed into a parked car, while Ashwini Koshta, who was riding in the back seat, was thrown 20 feet into the air. Both died instantly.

At 17 years and 8 months, the teenager was four months away from reaching the legal driving age and more than seven years from reaching the legal drinking age in Maharashtra. He was initially granted bail 15 hours after the accident and was asked to write a 300-word essay on road safety and help traffic officers. Following massive outrage over the court order, the teenager was sent to a pretrial detention center.

Several arrests were subsequently made in connection with the case, including the teenager’s parents and grandfather. The Bombay High Court recently ordered the release of the teenager, saying: “We are bound by the law, the objects and aims of the Juvenile Justice Act and we must treat him like any child in conflict with the law, separated from an adult, despite the gravity of the offence.”