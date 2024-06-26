Demand for three more deputy chief ministers in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah reacts

Currently, DK Shivakumar (r) of the Vokkaliga community is only the Deputy Chief Minister.

Faced with the demand to have three more deputy chief ministers re-emerging in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said that the Congress high command’s decision is final.

Some of the ministers have been applying for Deputy Chief Minister posts to be given to leaders from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities.

Currently, DK Shivakumar of the Vokkaliga community is only the Deputy Chief Minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet.

“Whatever the high command decides is final,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question.

A section within the Congress is said to be of the view that the Ministers’ statement seeking three more Deputy CMs was part of a plan by Siddaramaiah’s camp to keep Shivakumar in check, amid talks on whether he might seek the Chief Minister’s post. after two and five -half years of this government’s mandate, and to counteract its influence on both the government and the party.

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi and a few others – all considered close to Siddaramaiah – earlier this week once again raised the three-party proposal. Deputy Chief Ministers more.

The Congress had decided that Shivakumar would be “the only” deputy CM amid a tough competition between him and Siddaramaiah for the Chief Minister’s post after the Assembly election results in May last year.

It was also said to be a “compromise” made by Congress leaders to Mr. Shivakumar while convincing him to give up his claim for the CM’s post and take up the role of Deputy Chief Minister.

Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, apparently expressing displeasure over the ministers’ demand, said on Tuesday that the party would respond appropriately.

“You (the media) publish news if someone says something. Why should I say no to people who are happy (to appear in the news)… Anyone make any demand, the party will respond appropriately? Simple “. Mr. Shivakumar said.

When asked if there is a plan in the party to have more deputy chief ministers, he said, “Please meet Mallikarjun Kharge (AICC president) and our general secretary in-charge or ask the prime minister.”

