Delhi-NCR submerged as torrential rains break 88-year record

Delhi has received the highest amount of rainfall in 24 hours in June since 1936.

Torrential rains that started yesterday in Delhi-NCR led to widespread waterlogging and severe traffic jams this morning.

According to the Meteorological Department, Delhi received 228 mm of rain from 8:30 am yesterday to 8:30 am today, marking the highest 24-hour rainfall in June since 1936, when 235.5 mm was recorded. of rain.

Normally, Delhi receives an average of 80.6 mm of rain in June.

The deluge has significantly affected daily life in Delhi-NCR, with commuters facing severe waterlogging and traffic jams during their morning commutes.

However, the downpour provided a respite from the intense heat of the last two months, as today the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below normal.

This unprecedented rainfall has highlighted the deficiencies of the city’s infrastructure.

Despite Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s assurances on June 18 that the city was prepared for the monsoon, the first major rainfall has already caused substantial waterlogging.

Shelly Oberoi had earlier assured that storm drains were clean and ready, promising a trouble-free monsoon for Delhi residents.

Two to three feet of water accumulated at major intersections, such as ITO, causing major traffic jams.

The Hanuman temple intersection leading to Mandi House was submerged under one meter of water, leading to road closures and disruption on Ashoka Road, Feroz Shah Road and Connaught Place. Similar conditions were recorded in Moolchand and other areas of Delhi.

In Noida, the situation was equally serious. Despite inspections by the Noida Authority CEO and officials on Thursday, the rain caused severe waterlogging in many areas, including the Mahamaya flyover, sector 62 and sectors 15 and 16.

