Delhi heat wave: Delhi feels like 50 degrees, Nainital heat wave: How India burns

Delhi heat wave: National capital to see slight relief from Wednesday due to dust storms

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi, UP, Haryana and Punjab amid an intense heat wave that has swept through the national capital and surrounding states over the past week. Temperatures are rising above 46 degrees across northern India, including Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jharkhand. In Bihar, 22 people died due to intense heat and high humidity in the last 24 hours.

Delhi ‘feels like’ 50 degrees Celsius

In the country’s capital, the maximum temperature will likely be around 45 degrees Celsius, more than 6 degrees above the normal temperature in June. According to IMD, the heat index, or the temperature felt, in Delhi rose to 50 degrees Celsius on Monday.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to West Bengal was delayed for over three hours on Monday due to a technical issue caused by high ground temperatures. While the national capital will see slight relief from Wednesday due to scattered rains and dust storms, no long-term relief is in sight for now.

Temperatures rise in Uttarakhand, J&K

In Uttarakhand, Dehradun recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius, while Mussorie sizzled at 43 degrees Celsius. Even hill towns like Pauri and Nainital are experiencing a heat wave after little or no rain in the last three months.

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh has recorded a temperature of 44 degrees, 6.7 degrees above average. In Jammu and Kashmir, Katra recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, while the mercury touched 44.3 degrees in Jammu.

In UP’s Prayagraj, the maximum temperature was recorded at 47.6 degrees Celsius.

Today, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh; in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar and northern Madhya Pradesh; in isolated pockets over Odisha. pic.twitter.com/rvsxopk69x — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 17, 2024

A quick respite from the heat wave?

As temperatures continue to rise, little relief from the heat is expected over the next week. Former IMD director general KJ Ramesh told NDTV that a respite from the heat wave was expected this week, but a change in winds across the Arabian Sea has delayed the cooling of the plains.

“Another reason is that the monsoon is stagnant over West Bengal since June 1. As long as the monsoon does not cover these areas, north India will remain under a continuous heat wave,” he said.

Saxena, however, added that Delhi may experience “intermittent relief” due to dust storms and scattered downpours, but they will only be able to provide relief “for a few hours to half a day”.

After Wednesday, a fresh western disturbance will approach northwest India, also affecting the national capital and bringing respite from the intense heat, according to the weather office.

“The real reduction in heat will happen only when the monsoon arrives,” he said, adding that the monsoon will take more than 12 days to reach Delhi.

“After June 27, most areas of Uttar Pradesh will receive help, followed by western UP, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab,” he said.