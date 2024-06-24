Delhi connection emerges in paper leak probe after Bihar and Maharashtra

CBI received investigation into NEET paper leak

New Delhi/Latur:

A case has been filed against two school teachers from Maharashtra for their alleged involvement in the NEET paper leak case. The First Information Report or FIR has been registered in the Latur of Maharashtra.

Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umarkhan Pathan were arrested yesterday by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Nanded. They used to teach in Zilla Parishad schools and also ran private coaching centers in Latur.

Jalil Umarkhan Pathan was arrested yesterday after an interrogation that lasted hours, while Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav is on the run.

The police found admit cards and WhatsApp chats of several students on their phones. Both men were in regular contact with a man in the national capital.

Delhi-based Gangadhar helped Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umarkhan Pathan reach out to aspirants willing to pay a high price for guaranteed success.

The FIR registered by the Maharashtra Police also names Gangadhar and Iranna Kongalwar, a coach at a coaching institute in Nanded. The case has been filed on charges of entrapment and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The CBI received the probe into the NEET paper leak case on Saturday, as the government promised to protect the interests of students. It is also investigating UGC-NET irregularities, which include leaking and selling documents on the dark web.

The government has also put in place a strict law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in contests. A maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 million for violators are some of the harsh measures provided under the law.

The Bihar Police had earlier arrested four people who had confessed to leaking the question papers a night before the NEET UG exam. Police are now investigating the role of “solver gangs” who sell leaked exams to students and provide substitute candidates to take candidates’ exams.