Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in liquor policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail in the liquor policy case.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail in the liquor policy case. Mr. Kejriwal’s lawyer had argued that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had no evidence against him.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is likely to be released from jail tomorrow as the bail order has to reach the jail first.

His lawyer told the Delhi court that the ED’s entire case against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was based on statements given by those who approved the case.

The court denied the ED’s request to allow at least 48 hours for signing the bond so that the central agency can challenge it before the appropriate court.

“The statements are from those people who have confessed to being guilty. They are not saints here. They are those who are not only tainted, but it appears that some of those arrested were given a promise of bail, and a promise that they would be granted pardon. And there is another category who have not been arrested,” Mr. Kejriwal’s lawyer had said today, after which the court reserved its order, to announce bail around 8 pm.

“The circumstances have to be so intrinsically linked (that) they lead to guilt. These statements by tainted persons discredit the prosecution case. There is no evidence that Rs 100 crore came from the ‘South Group’. These are all statements. There is “No evidence,” said the Chief Minister’s lawyer, referring to what the ED calls the ‘South Group’, a Telangana lobby that allegedly conspired to grab liquor licenses in the national capital.

The ED arrested Mr Kejriwal on March 21 on allegations of money laundering while drafting Delhi’s liquor policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped after the lieutenant governor raised red flags. The ED has alleged that the money Kejriwal got from liquor sellers was used to fund the party’s campaign in Goa as he is the AAP coordinator.

Kejriwal and the AAP have maintained from the beginning that the Center has been misusing its agencies to harass the opposition with false cases.