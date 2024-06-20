Delhi Burger King murder may be revenge killing, mystery woman lured as victim

Aman Joon, 26, died in a shocking shooting at a Burger King outlet in Delhi

New Delhi:

The chilling murder of a 26-year-old man in a shooting at a Burger King outlet in west Delhi may have reportedly been revenge for a 2020 murder in Haryana. Police suspect gang rivalry led to the shocking murder that has raised questions about the law and order situation in the capital.

As many as 38 bullets of three different brands were fired at Aman Joon inside the fast food outlet at Rajouri Garden in west Delhi on Tuesday night, the FIR says. The different bullets suggest that the two shooters used more than two weapons. Aman’s body was found behind the check-in counter, indicating that he tried to flee when the killers opened fire. The killers, according to Burger King staff, were between 25 and 30 years old.

The mysterious woman

Staff said Aman came to the restaurant to meet a woman. She left the scene shortly after the attack, possibly with the dead man’s phone. The woman, police found, is facing multiple cases in Haryana and had first come to Delhi to prepare for competitive exams and stayed in Mukherjee Nagar. The police suspect that she was part of the trap set to lure Aman to the Burger King store. CCTV footage showed that the woman took a train from GTB Nagar metro station to reach Rajouri Garden and after the murder, she took the metro from Rajouri Garden to Shakurpur metro station, PTI reported.

The gangster in Portugal

Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, now suspected to be in Portugal, claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post and a police officer told PTI that the police suspect the same. Himanshu Bhau has said in the post that Aman was involved in the murder of “our brother” Shakti Dada and “this was revenge”. Warning the others involved, he said that “his turn will come soon.” Himanshu Bhau, whose gang operates in Delhi and Haryana, is known for extortion, the police officer said. Bhau, an associate of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, fled the country in 2022.

A jajjar murder

Neeraj Bawana’s cousin Shakti Singh was shot dead in Haryana’s Jhajjar in October 2020. A police officer told PTI that Joon is believed to have tipped off rival gangster Ashok Pradhan about Shakti Singh. Himanshu Bhau, the officer said, wanted to get Joon out of his village so he could finish him off and the Burger King plan was made. Bhau’s social media post also mentioned “14 ke badle 40 goli di hain ginti kar lo” (40 bullets in exchange for 14, count them).” The authenticity of the social media post is being verified, police said .