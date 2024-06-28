Delhi BJP councillor ‘rows a boat’ on a road amid severe flooding

Delhi BJP councilor Ravinder Singh Negi rows an inflatable boat.

New Delhi:

As heavy overnight rains submerged much of Delhi this morning, a politician was seen rowing an inflatable boat on a flooded street. It was a show of protest against the “collapse” of infrastructure, said Delhi BJP councillor Ravinder Singh Negi.

Negi, a resident of Vinod Nagar in east Delhi, showed how bad the floods were in the locality and blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

“…All the PWD drains are overflowing. They were not cleared before the monsoon. This has caused them to become waterlogged…Vinod Nagar is submerged,” the BJP leader said, pausing his frantic “rowing” to talk to news agency ANI.

#LOOK | Delhi: BJP councilor Ravinder Singh Negi rows an inflatable boat amid severe waterlogging as a symbolic protest against the Delhi government. Images of NH9 area.

Parts of Delhi-NCR received heavy rain this morning leading to waterlogging of roads across the national capital and collapse of a portion of the roof of Delhi Airport’s Terminal-1.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rain, which started around 3 am.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an update stating that traffic has been affected on the Ring Road both on the carriageways from Naraina towards Moti Bagh and vice versa due to waterlogging under the Dhaula Kuan flyover. He urged travelers to plan their trip accordingly.

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has said that due to heavy rains, the entry and exit at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector – 25 metro station has been closed. “Transport services from Delhi Aerocity Metro Station to IGI Airport Terminal 1 have been suspended. Services are normal on all other lines,” the DMRC said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav was lifted by his staff members to his car as the area outside his house was flooded with water as he left for the ongoing Parliament session.

In the video, Mr. Yadav can be seen being helped by members of his staff and others to reach his car in the Lodi Estate area, as the area around his residence was completely submerged.