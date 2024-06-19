Delhi and Mumbai among the world’s 150 best cities for students

Four Indian cities have been ranked among the best for students in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Best Cities 2025 ranking, which has a list of 150 cities. Delhi is at 111th place, followed by Mumbai at 113th, Bengaluru at 130th and Chennai at 140th. The ranking shows that Delhi and Bengaluru have made a significant jump in the rankings – 21st and 17th places respectively. QS rankings take into consideration six indicators such as university ranking, student mix, employer activity, desirability, affordability and student opinion. When it comes to affordability, Delhi ranks first among Indian cities.

All four cities score below 30 for desirability and score high for business activity.

On your websiteQS Rankings said that to be included on the list, each city must have a population of more than 250,000 and be home to at least two universities featured in the most recent of its rankings.

Globally, London maintained its first place for the sixth consecutive year, followed by Tokyo and Seoul. Munich is at number four, while Melbourne at number 5. Sydney, Paris, Zurich and Berlin are at numbers 6, 7, 8 and 9. Montreal is at number 10.

According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) Released by the Ministry of Education, the total number of foreign students in Indian institutions was around 46,000 in 2021-22.

Most of these foreign students are from Nepal, followed by Afghanistan.

Around three-quarters of foreign students are enrolled in undergraduate courses, and the most popular subjects for this group are Technology, Business Administration, Science and Engineering.

India also has the second largest higher education system in the world, with more than 58,000 higher education institutions. According to the government, nearly 2,400 higher education institutions were added during 2021-22.





