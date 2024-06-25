Deadlock continues between Congress and Trinamool over presidential election

New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerje’s Trinamool Congress remains the unstable point in the opposition’s united front over the presidential election. The party, which began the day with the complaint that they were not consulted on fielding a candidate, ended it by expressing their disapproval of the Congress’ decision and keeping the alliance in suspense with their support for K Suresh.

At a meeting of the INDIA block at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s house on Tuesday afternoon, the Trinamool expressed reservations over the decision to call a contest, sources said. On whether it would support K Suresh against BJP candidate Om Birla, the party said they would communicate their decision at 9 am today.

Sources said the party had argued that some of its members were unable to take the oath and that some opposition MPs were in prison. Therefore, a contest at this point will only show the strength of the NDA.

The Congress’ hasty last-minute decision to field Suresh and force a contest had landed on the wrong side of the Trinamool, which termed the move “unilateral”.

Several hours and explanations later, the party thawed and attended the opposition meeting, only to express its reservations.

Before the meeting, Congress’s Rahul Gandhi had spoken to Trinamool’s second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee and Suresh had called up the party to seek support.

The Congress said there was no time for consultations as they had decided to field a candidate just 10 minutes before the deadline. The party was irritated by the BJP’s refusal to give the opposition the vice-presidential post or admit its claim.

This morning, the government, while seeking consensus for Om Birla, made it clear that they were not considering a vice president position for now.

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, who accepted the responsibility of being the leader of the opposition, said: “Rajnath Singh called up Mallikarjun Kharge and asked him to extend support…the entire opposition said we will support him, but the convention is that “the vice president should be on our side. Rajnath Singh said he would call again… but he hasn’t done so yet… The prime minister is asking for cooperation, but our leader is being insulted.”

The Trinamool, which never had the best relations with the Congress, had suspended its membership in the INDIA bloc in the run-up to the elections after a dispute over seat sharing in Bengal.

After the elections, they returned to the fold and today was the first day after the results, when unrest took over the alliance.

It was not just Trinamool. Sources said after the meeting that alliance leaders had stressed that they were not informed about Sonia Gandhi’s decision to appoint her son Rahul Gandhi as opposition leader.