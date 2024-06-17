Dead snake found in food in Bihar College canteen; 10 students taken to hospital

Students allege that there have been problems related to the quality of disordered food.

Patna:

Ten students of a government engineering college in Bihar’s Banka district had to be rushed to a hospital last week after a dead snake was allegedly found in their food. The doctor on duty said the students came on Thursday night with complaints of food poisoning and they are all healthy now.

The incident sparked outrage in the hostel and students alleged that a university staff had even threatened them when they protested the incident.

“We have had problems with the food (quality) in the canteen. But this time they crossed the line. A snake was found in the food. No one can tolerate this. Every time we raised this with the faculty, they tried to bury the problem,” stated Sunny Mahto, a junior.

The dining room is run by a private contractor.

The problem with food quality also has to do with the girls’ disorder, said one student, Ayushi.

“SDM sir had come for an inspection a long time ago and it was found that 90% of the food was expired. The rules are such that if one has to stay in the hostel, one must eat the food untidy. If one does not eat it makes a mess food or do not pay the food charges, they are excluded from the exam,” he said.

The district administration has launched an investigation into the latest incident.

A food-related complaint was also previously reported to the university. The administration investigated it and issued a direction to the university, Live Hindustan quoted district magistrate Anshul Kumar as saying.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty if a similar incident occurs again, he added.

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Avinash Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinod Kumar visited the college on Friday night and asked the students to maintain peace.