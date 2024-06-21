Dead rat found in sambar at popular Ahmedabad restaurant, video goes viral

The latest incident occurred when a customer of Devi Dosa food restaurant in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi:

India’s real-life culinary nightmare, after featuring a human finger and a centipede inside an ice cream, continued with the discovery of a dead rat in a sambar dish at one of Ahmedabad’s popular restaurants.

This shocking incident at Devi Dosa restaurant in Nikol closely follows other recent disturbing discoveries, including a live cobra found inside an Amazon package in Bengaluru.

The latest incident unfolded when a customer of Ahmedabad’s Devi Dosa food restaurant reported finding a dead rat in his sambar. The customer informed the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and in response, the Health Department issued a notice to the restaurant owner citing serious health and hygiene violations.

Speaking to ANI, Bhavin Joshi, Food Safety Officer, AMC, made a stern appeal: “I appeal to all business operators of Ahmedabad Corporation to be very careful about the food they serve to customers so that they can avoid such of incidents.”

The customer’s video showing the dead rat swimming in the sambar has gone viral on the internet and has garnered many views.

“Please request the food and drug department not to accept money under the table and not approve these types of hotels,” one person commented on social media.

The discovery of strange things in everyday objects is not something new. Recently, a doctor in Mumbai found a human finger in the ice cream he had ordered online. In Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a woman found a centipede in a tub of ice cream she bought from Blinkit.