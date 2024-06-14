Dead man placed in wheelchair, family told to collect body from Assam jail

The 27-year-old man was dead. The family was asked to take the body home.

Guwahati:

A man, dressed in a blue T-shirt and jeans, lay slumped in a wheelchair outside a jail in Assam. The 27-year-old man was dead. The family was asked to take the body home.

Shailja Borgohain had been taken to Dibrugarh central jail three days ago in connection with a family dispute case. The man, a resident of 2 No. Gandhia Puroni Gaon in Lengeri, Tingkhong, reportedly died mysteriously in jail.

On Thursday he was granted bail and his family came to take him home. Instead, he was dead and jail officials had put him in a wheelchair as if he were simply sick.

This led to a heated situation outside the jail, with the family refusing to accept the body and claiming it was an in-custody death.

“The lifeless body was handed over to us in a wheelchair. The way the prison authorities treated him was insensitive and was a serious violation of human rights. He was a healthy man when he was arrested. We want to know what happened to him in the jail,” a relative told news agency PTI.

A team led by Dibrugarh police station officer-in-charge Raju Bhadhur Chetri came and took away the body for autopsy.

The family members have lodged a complaint at the Dibrugarh police station.

The prison authorities registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for autopsy.