David Warner retires from international cricket after Australia exits T20 World Cup

One of the greatest batsmen of all time, David Warner’s international career ended on a sour note after Australia failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup and were eliminated at the Super 8 stage. For Australia continue their journey in the tournament, they needed Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan in the final Super 8 match on Monday. Although the Bangla Tigers came close, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq and others stepped up at crucial intervals to eliminate the Australians from the tournament with a victory.

Australia’s premature exit from the tournament also confirmed Warner’s international exit. The opening batsman had already confirmed that the T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies will be his last in the Australian jersey.

Despite hinting at a possible return for next year’s Champions Trophy appearing unlikely, Warner ended his international career in stages, playing his final ODI during Australia’s triumphant 2023 campaign in India, their final Test against Pakistan earlier in 2024 and was ready to be done completely. after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

His impressive 89 off 43 balls on his T20I debut against South Africa told the world about his talent. In 110 matches he scored 3,277 runs, including a century against Pakistan in 2019 – the third Australian to score centuries in all three formats of the game and 28 half-centuries.

Away from international cricket, he has had a prolific career in the T20 franchise, especially in the IPL, and in 2021 he became just the fourth batsman to surpass 10,000 runs in T20.

“I put my arm around him,” Australian Ricky Ponting told ICC’s Digital Daily programme. “I said, ‘…take a moment tonight to sit back and reflect on what has been an incredible run across all three formats for Australia.’

“We know he retired in the summer from Test cricket, but you will be hard-pressed to find a guy who has had as big an impact on all three forms of Australian cricket as David Warner.

“I’ve been able to play with him, I’ve been able to coach him in the IPL the last few years and I really enjoy his company. So he should be very proud of what he’s done.”

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood also spoke about Warner’s international retirement after the team’s loss against India in Super 8s.

“He will definitely be missed throughout the group, on and off the field,” Hazelwood had said after the team’s loss to India.

“(An) incredible career across all formats. It’s been a slow process with Test cricket and ODI cricket and now T20. So, life without it, we’ve gotten a little bit used to it…always is “It’s different when you lose a player who’s been there for so long.”

