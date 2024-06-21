David Beckham “Bloody Furious” with Harry and Meghan Markle, complaint book

Tom Bower’s book House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power is available now.

Meghan Markle had asked Victoria Beckham for free clothes and bags during her engagement to Prince Harry, a new book claims. However, Buckingham Palace reportedly intervened, citing rules against such requests, according to famed biographer Tom Bower’s book, ‘The House of Beckham.’

Markle also allegedly did not return a pair of Aquazzura shoes after a fashion photo shoot.

The book details a complex relationship between the ‘Suits’ actor and the Beckhams, who were once close friends. Meghan Markle had been staying at the Beckhams’ Beverly Hills residence and a member of Victoria Beckham’s team even offered her makeup and beauty tips during her stay in London, according to the book.

Tensions reportedly arose when the Duchess of Sussex suspected Victoria Beckham of leaking stories to the media, straining their relationship. This incident reportedly led Prince Harry to “complain” to David Beckham. Victoria denied any involvement and instead blamed a beautician.

A source told the Daily Mail that David Beckham was “very furious” over allegations that his family leaked information about the Sussexes to the press, making a reconciliation seem “unlikely.”

According to Bower, tension grew even more because Markle felt sensitive to media scrutiny and jealous of the Beckhams’ wealth and lavish lifestyle. The situation escalated when she allegedly snubbed the Beckhams at their wedding in 2018, where they were invited but not to a special dinner with celebrities like George Clooney, leaving Victoria Beckham feeling “insulted.”

The book claims that Victoria Beckham seemed “undaunted” in photos from the former royal’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel in 2018. The relationship reportedly became “frozen” over time, and the Beckhams allegedly did not invite to the Sussexes to their son Brooklyn. Beckham’s lavish Palm Beach wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022.

However, despite the tensions, Markle continued to publicly support the former Spice Girl by wearing pieces from her fashion collection on several occasions, including Christmas 2018 and the Commonwealth Day Service in 2019.

