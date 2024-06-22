Darshan Thoogudeepa-Renuka Swamy murder case: Darshan has anger issues, I talk to him within my limits: Actor Anusha Rai

Anusha Rai said that she was not aware of Darshan’s relationship with Pavithra.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has anger issues, a co-star has claimed amid allegations that he had a man killed for posting lewd comments about his co-star Pavithra Gowda.

Anusha Rai, another co-star of Darshan, said in a recent interview that she could not believe that the actor was involved in the murder case and that he was a very humble and caring person.

“He has anger issues, but he is also very humble and kind. He doesn’t get angry at everything. People talk to him carefully. When I talk to him, I stay within my limits. Darshan has openly admitted in interviews that he has anger issues. “, Told him Hindustan Times.

She, however, said that she was not aware of Darshan’s relationship with Pavithra.

Rai also expressed concern for the actor’s wife and 15-year-old son, who are facing hate comments online, in an Instagram post earlier this week. Noting that Darshan has not yet been convicted, he said the law will take its course.

Renuka Swamy, a 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga in Karnataka, was allegedly tortured and murdered by Darshan and his fans after they kidnapped him from his house on June 8. The next morning, his body was found in a drain in Bengaluru.

His autopsy found 15 wounds on his body and revealed that he died from shock and hemorrhage.

Darshan, a popular name in the Kannada film industry, was arrested two days later from his farm in Mysuru. His co-star Pavithra has been named as the main accused in the case and is also in custody.

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, who worked with him, had earlier told NDTV that he was a “demigod figure” in the Kannada industry and his arrest marked a “black day” for artistes.

On Darshan’s “temperamental nature” and past controversies, Galrani defended him saying that he was a “soft-spoken gentleman” with a respectful and gentle character.

“The person being talked about in the news and the person I know feel like two different personalities,” he said.