D Fadnavis’s budget dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday mocked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray’s criticism of the Budget, saying the latter had once admitted that he does not understand it.

The Budget 2024-25 presented in the Assembly earlier in the day by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar brings happiness to all sections of the society with various welfare schemes, Fadnavis said while talking to reporters at the airport. .

Thackeray described the Maharashtra budget as a “torrent of assurances” and a “false narrative” that purports to offer something to every section of society.

“Uddhav Thackeray had said earlier, and also on stage, that he did not understand the budget. When he has said something like that, there is no need to respond to his comment,” Me Fadnavis said.

Replying to a question, the deputy chief minister said that cotton and soybean farmers, most of whom are from Vidarbha, will get relief from the budget announcements and the financial aid will be directly deposited into their bank accounts.

The decision on DBT for them was taken earlier but could not be implemented due to the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

“Dairy farmers will be given a subsidy of Rs 5 per liter. The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, provision of three free gas cylinders, stipend of Rs 10,000 for youth etc. have brought happiness to all sections of the society. “The Chief Minister and the Finance Minister have presented a very good budget,” he said.

