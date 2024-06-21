CSIR-UGC-NET exam scheduled for next week postponed amid row of paper leaks

The CSIR-UGC-NET joint exam, scheduled between Tuesday and Thursday, has been postponed amid a huge document leak, the National Testing Agency announced this afternoon. The testing agency, in a circular, said the exam had been postponed due to “unavoidable circumstances as well as logistical problems.”

The revised schedule for conducting this exam will be announced later through the official website, it said.

Joint CSIR UGC NET is conducted for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Professorship (LS) and Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges in India, subject to meeting the eligibility criteria laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Education Ministry canceled the UGC-NET exam on Wednesday, barely a day after it was held, alleging that “the integrity of the exam may have been compromised”.

“On June 19, 2024, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from the National Cyber ​​Crime Threat Analysis Unit of the Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Center (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs in the examination. These prima-facie inputs indicate that the integrity of the said examination may have been compromised,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

The decision to cancel the UGC-NET exams sparked widespread discontent among the student community, with many alleging irregularities in the exams conducted by the NTA.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, under fire for irregularities in NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET exam, said a high-level committee will be formed.

Pradhan said that when the UGC chairman received information from the cyber crime team of the Home Ministry about questions on the dark web, a recount was made with the original document and an immediate decision was taken to conduct a CBI probe. It was also decided to cancel the exam after it was established that its integrity had been compromised.