Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Nickname From MS Dhoni, Sports World Is Stunned

The official Instagram account of the FIFA World Cup has sent Indian fans into a frenzy, with a post commemorating both Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni and iconic Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. As the latter prepares to begin their Euro 2024 campaign with Portugal, the FIFA World Cup account has made a unique comparison. Both players have made the number 7 jersey their trademark in their respective sports. And FIFA took the opportunity to win the hearts of Indian fans online.

Posting a photo of Cristiano Ronaldo, the official FIFA World Cup account titled: “Thala for a reason.” The phrase has gone viral among Indian cricket fans over the past year, and is used whenever a reference is made to the number ‘7’, as a tribute to the former Indian captain.

Now, on the eve of Portugal’s match against the Czech Republic at Euro 2024, the no. 7 was celebrated by FIFA when compared to the trend.

‘Thala for a reason’ means ‘Leader for a reason’ in Tamil, and is a trend celebrating five-time IPL winning captain MS Dhoni.

The FIFA post was regionally limited to Indian viewers and was a clever tactic to win the love of Ronaldo and Dhoni fans in India.





Rumors of Dhoni’s impending retirement over the last two IPL seasons have created a wave of tributes towards the former India captain, and ‘Thala for a reason’ is one of the trends that has become popular.

Ronaldo, who wears the number 7 for Portugal, will look to propel Portugal towards a second Euro title, after their first trophy at Euro 2016. With the likes of Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao of AC Milan as a company. Portugal is one of the favorites for Euro 2024.

Portugal plays its first match of Euro 2024 at 12:30 am IST on Thursday, June 19.