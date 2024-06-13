Cricketer-turned-MP Yusuf Pathan receives notice for encroachment in Gujarat

The proposal to sell land to Mr. Pathan was rejected by the Gujarat government.

Vadodara:

The BJP-ruled Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in Gujarat has issued a notice to former Indian cricketer and recently elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP from Baharampur Yusuf Pathan for allegedly encroaching on a plot of land that the civic body said belongs to it. .

While the notification was given to Mr. Pathan on June 6, VMC standing committee president Shital Mistry briefed the media on Thursday after former BJP corporator Vijay Pawar highlighted the issue.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Pawar had alleged that though the state government had rejected VMC’s proposal to sell the land to Pathan in 2012, the newly elected MP had encroached on the land by constructing a compound wall.

“I have no grudge against Yusuf Pathan. A land in Tanadalja area under TP 22 is a residential land owned by VMC. In 2012, Mr. Pathan had demanded this land from VMC because his house, which was under construction at that time , was adjacent to that land. He had offered nearly Rs 57,000 per square meter,” Pawar told reporters.

The proposal was approved by the VMC at that time and was approved at the general board meeting. However, the state government, which is the final authority in such matters, did not give its approval, he claimed.

“Though the proposal was rejected, the VMC did not put up a fence around the plot. I later came to know that Mr. Pathan had encroached on the plot by building a compound wall around it. Therefore, I asked the municipal corporation to bring investigation,” Mr. Pawar said.

Mistry confirmed the sequence of events that led to the state government not approving the sale of the 978 square meter plot to Mr Pathan and said a notice had been served on him for alleged encroachment.

“Recently, we received some representations regarding the construction of a compound wall. Therefore, on June 6, we issued a notice to Mr. Pathan and asked him to remove all the encroachments. We will wait for a couple of weeks and then decide further. This land belongs to VMC and we will reclaim it,” Mr. Mistry said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)