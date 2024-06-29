Cricket Australia make surprise pick for XI T20 World Cup captaincy, Rohit Sharrma snubbed

Ahead of the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa, Cricket Australia (CA) has picked its team of the tournament. India will face South Africa in the summit clash on Saturday in Barbados, having thrashed England and Afghanistan respectively in the semi-finals. Afghanistan’s entry into the semi-final was the story of the tournament, especially when the Rashid Khan-led team beat Australia in the Super 8 stage to deny the former champions a place in the semi-finals. Coming back to the CA T20 World Cup XI, the main board selected three Indians, two stars from Australia and Afghanistan and one player each from West Indies, USA, Bangladesh and South Africa.

As far as the first matches are concerned, CA picked India captain Rohit Sharma and Australian left-hander Travis Head. However, Rohit did not find a place in the team as captain. We will come to that later.

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran, United States’ co-host Aaron Jones and star all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Hardik Pandya also found a place in the squad to complete the middle order.

As for the captain, CA chose Afghan star Rashid Khan as the leader of the pack. Rashid was influential in Afghanistan’s run to the semi-final as he picked up 14 wickets in eight matches, at an economy of 6.17.

Bangladesh player Rishad Hossain also found a place in the team, thanks to a memorable campaign with the ball. He retired with 14 wickets in seven matches.

The rest of the eleven is completed by Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Farooqi finished his campaign with 17 wickets, the most in the tournament so far. However, Indians Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh will have a chance to grab the top spot in the final.

11th Cricket Australia T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Nicholas Pooran, Aaron Jones, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan (C), Rishad Hossain, Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah and Fazalhaq Farooqi.