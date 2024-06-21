Cracks in Atal Setu, alleges Mumbai Congress chief. BJP strikes back

Nana Patole inspecting the Atal Bridge in Mumbai

Mumbai:

With cameramen in tow, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole pointed out cracks in the road, alleging corruption in the construction of the Atul Setu sea bridge, also known as Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), connecting the south of Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, in a few months. inauguration.

Patole, who inspected the bridge during the day, claimed that the quality of construction of the bridge was poor and that a portion of the road had sunk by a foot. With a wooden stick in his hand, he poked it into the space between the cracks, highlighting the seriousness of the matter.

“A portion of the Atal Setu bridge has cracked within three months of its inauguration and a half-kilometer stretch of the road near Navi Mumbai has collapsed by a foot. The state has spent Rs 18,000 crore for the MTHL,” Mr. Patole stated.

However, the ruling BJP and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the nodal agency for the project, said the cracks were not in the bridge itself but on the approach road from Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.

“Rumors have been circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai,” the MMRDA said.

“Stop defaming Atal Setu,” the BJP posted on X.

Built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, this six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long and has a section of 16.5 km over the sea.

“This is a service road. It is a connecting part of the main bridge. These are minor cracks and they are being filled and will be repaired today. There has been no disruption in traffic due to this,” said Kailash Ganatra. Project Manager, Atal Setu, PKG4.