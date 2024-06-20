Controversy surrounding Aamir Khan’s son’s first film, decision likely today

The Gujarat High Court is likely to watch the film ‘Maharaj’ and pass an order today.

The fate of Netflix film ‘Maharaj’, which will mark the debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, hangs in the balance with a Vaishnavite sect alleging that it misrepresents their religious beliefs. The Gujarat High Court temporarily suspended him a day before his release on June 14, after members of the Puestimargi sect raised concerns about him. A single judge comprising Justice Sangeeta Vishen is likely to watch the film and pass an order today.

‘Maharaj’, directed by Siddarth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, is based on the Maharaj defamation case of 1862, one of the few legal battles that have had a profound impact on Indian history.

Maharaj defamation case of 1862

In the Maharaj defamation case, an intrepid journalist and social reformer took on the powerful Vallabhacharya sect. Revered spiritual leader Jadunathji Maharaj had filed the case after Mulji alleged in an article in his Gujarati weekly ‘Satya Prakash’ that the godman used to exploit his female devotees under the pretext of religious practices.

The legal challenge sparked a sensational trial that captivated the nation, but ended in disappointment for the religious leader. The case was dismissed by British judges, underscoring the importance of press freedom and prompting greater scrutiny of religious figures in India.

This marked a major victory for journalist Mulji and exposed the evil deeds of the Vallabhacharya sect. He also earned the nickname “Indian Luther,” after Martin Luther King, for challenging corruption in religious practices.

The ‘Maharaj’ controversy

The Netflix film is based on the Maharaj defamation case, in which actor Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of Jadunathji Maharaj. It sparked outrage online before its release and the hashtags “Ban Netflix” and “Ban Maharaj” trended on social media. A section of users claimed that the period drama could hurt their religious feelings and called for its ban.

Members of the Putimargi Vaishnavite sect, devotees of Lord Krishna, objected to the film’s narrative in court. They argued that the film could distort the religious practices they follow and incite tensions.

Last Thursday, the court stayed the release of ‘Maharaj’. Following suggestions from Netflix and YRF, the court is likely to watch the film today before making an order.