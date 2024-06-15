Controversy over Netflix movie Maharaj starring Aamir Khan Son Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan stars in Netflix film ‘Maharaj’

The Gujarat High Court has temporarily stayed the release of ‘maharaj‘, a Netflix film starring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. The film, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, will release on Friday, June 14.

The decision came after a petition filed by members of the Vaishnavite Putimargi sect, citing concerns about possible discord and misrepresentations of religious beliefs in the film.

Context: The Maharaj defamation case of 1862

‘Maharaj’ is based on the landmark Maharaj defamation case of 1862. The case, a major legal battle in Indian history, challenged religious authority and focused on the role of journalism in social reform. These were allegations of misconduct against a prominent spiritual leader, known as “Maharaj”, which journalist Karsandas Mulji brought to light through his publication, “Satya Prakash”.

The Maharaj defamation case was a big victory for Karsandas Mulji, who exposed irregularities in the Vallabhacharya sect. He was praised throughout India for his bravery and was given the nickname “Luther,” after Martin Luther King, for challenging corruption in religious practices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Chief Minister of Gujarat, publicly praised Karsandas Mulji for his bravery and dedication to social reform. In a blog post at the time, he acknowledged Mr Mulji’s contributions and highlighted his commitment to truth and justice, IANS reported.

Controversy

The film’s narrative, focusing on the sensitive event, generated objections from followers of the Putimargi Vaishnavite sect, dedicated to the god Shree Krishna, news agency PTI reported. Supporters argued that the film could distort their religious practices and provoke animosity. They filed a complaint in the Gujarat High Court, citing possible violations of the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and self-regulatory norms for OTT platforms.

court decision

Responding to the petition, the Gujarat High Court decided to stay the release of ‘maharaj‘, awaiting new hearings. The court focused on the need to balance artistic expression with community harmony and address concerns about possible religious sensitivities.

The controversy sparked debates on social networks, with hashtags such as ‘Boycott Netflix’ trending among users who are not happy with the content of the film. Legal experts have spoken of the current tensions between freedom of expression and respect for religious beliefs in Indian society.