Congress’s K Suresh to be temporary president till govt decision

New Delhi:

Congress’s K Suresh will be appointed as interim president when the 18th parliament convenes and will administer oath to MPs until the government takes a formal decision on the post of president, sources said.

Suresh, the 68-year-old MP from Kerala’s Mavelikara, is the longest-serving member of parliament. He will be sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before Parliament convenes on June 24.

He, in turn, will swear in the Prime Minister’s Council of Ministers and other deputies.